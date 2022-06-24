- Vroom stock is advancing on Friday.
- VRM stock has dropped as much as 98% since reaching a high above $75 in 2020.
- Vroom stock is benefitting from retail traders attempting to create a short squeeze.
Vroom (VRM) stock has continued advancing on Friday a day after retail splurged and pushed shares up 36.4% to $1.61 a share. At the time of writing shares are up 7.5% to $1.73.
Vroom stock news
The major price action from Thursday appears to be due to retail trying for another short squeeze. At the end of May VRM had more than 29% of its float sold short. Now the rumour is that about 56% has been sold short toward the end of June.
$VRM short interest reduced by 2%-3% since yesterday. Shorts are getting squeezed. We may push above $1.80 today. Watch out for breaking over $1.620— TradersFest (@TradersFest) June 24, 2022
Vroom has been in an extreme downtrend since touching as high as $75 back in September 2020. The VRM share price has lost as much as 98% since that all-time high. The fact that Vroom is unprofitable has been hurting it in this new environment of higher interest rates. More importantly, the bubble in used cars appears to be over now that factories are churning out new vehicles as fast as the semiconductor shortage will allow. Vroom was unable to create profits even during 2021's absurd advance in used car prices, so the thinking goes that its business model will never be able to pivot toward profits at a time when used car prices are falling.
Between 2020 and 2021, revenue exploded from $1.36 billion to $3.18 billion, but losses exploded too. In its most recent quarter, Q1, Vroom's losses exceeded $310 million.
Vroom stock forecast
Despite VRM stock's advance on Thursday and Friday, both sessions show that the stock is having trouble conquering the $1.80 level. In the past two months, the $1.80 price level has held up as resistance on eight seperate occasions, so it makes sense that bulls are taking profits here. A close above $1.80 on the daily chart is the necessary sign that this rally could continue. Otherwise, VRM will likely trade down once again to support at $1.08. This support price worked first on May 9 and then again for four sessions in a row in mid-June.
Two other signals may emerge momentarily however. If the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator drives above the zero threshold and the 9-day crosses above its 21-day counterpart, then this rally could have legs. Both indicators are moving steadily in that direction.
VRM daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0550, looks to post modest weekly gains
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed above 1.0570 with the initial reaction to the US data in the American session and retreated toward the mid-1.0500s. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to close in positive territory.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2300
GBP/USD has edged lower following a jump above 1.2300 in the early American session on Friday. The market mood remains upbeat ahead of the weekend with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains on upbeat US data.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold continues to fluctuate below $1,830 on Friday and looks to close the second straight week in negative territory. Fueled by the risk-positive market environment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Why Cardano could surprise over the weekend
ADA set to close out the week with a gain on the workday trading week and over the weekend? Central banks signaled that the rate hike cycle is ending, meaning less stress and tight conditions for trading, opening up room for some upside potential with Cardano set to pop above $0.55 and test a significant cap.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!