Visa has a strong time of year around now. From January 23 to February 18 over the last 12 years Visa has gained value 8 times and lost value 4 times. The largest gain was in 2009 with a whopping maximum +27.69% return. The average return over this period has been +5.89%. The largest maximum loser was only -1.95% in 2018. Is Visa a great buy again with all the stimulus hopes?
Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is from any risk off trading on global growth weakness.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
