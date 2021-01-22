Visa has a strong time of year around now. From January 23 to February 18 over the last 12 years Visa has gained value 8 times and lost value 4 times. The largest gain was in 2009 with a whopping maximum +27.69% return. The average return over this period has been +5.89%. The largest maximum loser was only -1.95% in 2018. Is Visa a great buy again with all the stimulus hopes?

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is from any risk off trading on global growth weakness.