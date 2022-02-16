Virgin Galactic Holdings Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy your SPCE ticket to the moon?

- Virgin Galactic returns to the moon as stock pops over 30% on Monday.
- SPCE stock surges as space flight tickets open to the public.
- For only $450,000, customers can jump on board.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares are halfway to the moon after Tuesday's price surge saw SPCE shares close up over 30%. This is an old favourite among retail traders and had been off the radar of late.
Tuesday's news of reservations opening saw a surge in interest on social media chat rooms and sites. A surge in interest will we see a surge in ticket sales. At $450,000 a pop, it may be beyond the means of many, but that has not stopped shareholders from piling in. After all, the economy is awash with Fed cash and savings rates have dramatically increased during the pandemic, especially among the wealthy and super-wealthy.
It remains to be seen if they will splash out or not. Space tourism has recently caught on as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both made their maiden flights. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was probably the most high-profile traveller so far.
Virgin Galactic Stock News
A nice 31% surge met the announcement that reservations are now open for tickets on Virgin Galactic's spaceflights from February 16. News will at least likely be elevated over the next few days as sales numbers may or may not be released or at least speculated on. The ticket cost is as mentioned $450,000 with a deposit of $150,000.
Virgin Galactic Stock Forecast
This one is very hard to forecast from a chart perspective when you get volatility of this magnitude. This is momentum trading, so try and identify when it is high and low and trade accordingly. News flow is the key driver here. We may as mentioned see more in the coming days as ticket sales figures appear in the media. Momentum and growth stocks face an unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop, so bear this in mind. When momentum fades, price falls will likely be sharp.
Having said that, adjusting the chart for volatility does still show the strong downtrend. There is a gap to fill up to $11.50, and this will be the first resistance.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) chart, daily
For short-term analysis, the opening gap surged repeatedly higher until some stabilisation around $10.31. This is where most of yesterday's volume was printed, so this is swing support. A break and the stock is going to likely target filling the opening gap at $8.13.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) 15-minute chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains after rising toward 1.1400
EUR/USD edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday but seems to have lost its bullish momentum before testing 1.1400. The pair clings to daily gains above 1.1350 as investors await US data, fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3550 despite cautious market mood
GBP/USD trades modestly above 1.3550 on Wednesday as investors assess contradicting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The cautious market mood is limiting the pair's upside ahead of high-tier US data and FOMC Minutes.
Gold rises toward $1,860 as US T-bond yields push lower
Gold started to stretch higher toward $1,860 after spending the first half of the day in a tight range near $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory amid a cautious risk tone and helps the yellow metal gain traction.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.