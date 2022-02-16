Virgin Galactic Holdings Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy your SPCE ticket to the moon?

Virgin Galactic returns to the moon as stock pops over 30% on Monday.

SPCE stock surges as space flight tickets open to the public.

For only $450,000, customers can jump on board.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares are halfway to the moon after Tuesday's price surge saw SPCE shares close up over 30%. This is an old favourite among retail traders and had been off the radar of late.

Tuesday's news of reservations opening saw a surge in interest on social media chat rooms and sites. A surge in interest will we see a surge in ticket sales. At $450,000 a pop, it may be beyond the means of many, but that has not stopped shareholders from piling in. After all, the economy is awash with Fed cash and savings rates have dramatically increased during the pandemic, especially among the wealthy and super-wealthy.

It remains to be seen if they will splash out or not. Space tourism has recently caught on as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both made their maiden flights. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was probably the most high-profile traveller so far.

Virgin Galactic Stock News

A nice 31% surge met the announcement that reservations are now open for tickets on Virgin Galactic's spaceflights from February 16. News will at least likely be elevated over the next few days as sales numbers may or may not be released or at least speculated on. The ticket cost is as mentioned $450,000 with a deposit of $150,000.

Virgin Galactic Stock Forecast

This one is very hard to forecast from a chart perspective when you get volatility of this magnitude. This is momentum trading, so try and identify when it is high and low and trade accordingly. News flow is the key driver here. We may as mentioned see more in the coming days as ticket sales figures appear in the media. Momentum and growth stocks face an unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop, so bear this in mind. When momentum fades, price falls will likely be sharp.

Having said that, adjusting the chart for volatility does still show the strong downtrend. There is a gap to fill up to $11.50, and this will be the first resistance.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) chart, daily

For short-term analysis, the opening gap surged repeatedly higher until some stabilisation around $10.31. This is where most of yesterday's volume was printed, so this is swing support. A break and the stock is going to likely target filling the opening gap at $8.13.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) 15-minute chart