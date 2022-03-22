Vinco Ventures Stock News and Forecast: Why is BBIG stock going up?

- Vinco Ventures stock soars again as it closes up 24% on Monday.
- #BBIGsqueeze is one of the top trending tags on FinTwit on Monday.
- Vinco Ventures is a holding company focused on cryptocurrencies.
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock is back on social media and FinTwit as the stock soars on Monday. BBIG stock closed up 24% on Monday at $3.07. A notable gain, but this is a volatile stock and known for moves like this. BBIG stock is still much lower than its retail frenzy peak of $12.49 reached in September 2021. BBIG fell back to $2 after that and has had a few attempts at a squeeze since, but most of these have eventually faded away. Will this one stick?
Vinco Ventures Stock News: Cryptide spinoff and short squeeze
Vinco is due to spin-off its NFT and crypto vehicle Cryptyde later this year, and traders have grabbed that headline on Monday and spread it to engineer a sharp move higher. The latest SEC filing from BBIG stock outlines that the Cryptyde spin-off is due to take place in early 2022. We are in early 2022, so we wait with bated breath. Shareholders in BBIG will receive one share in Cryptyde for every ten shares of BBIG stock held on the record date. Cryptyde is due to trade under the ticker TYDE on the Nasdaq exchange. Monday also says the #bbigsqueeze trend on Twitter as traders look to engineer a classic short squeeze move. This is straight out of the GameStop (GME) playbook, which worked so well.
Vinco Ventures owns the social media platform Locomotif, which is based in Asia. The company compares it to TikTok.
Vinco Ventures Stock Forecast: High-risk all around
This is a high-risk investment, and investors should be aware of that. The company has revenues of about $16 million and lost $6 million on those revenues. BBIG has not made money since a small $1.5 million profit back in 2017. This is loss-making and does not look likely to have any immediate changes, so getting a bonus share in a spin-off should not cloud your judgment.
BBIG stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.