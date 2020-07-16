Victoria records highest-ever daily total with 317 new cases

The Guardian reports that Victoria has recorded 317 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.

This is the highest daily total since 10 July, when Victoria recorded 288 cases in one day, and sets a new record for the highest daily total recorded by Victoria territory since the pandemic began. In the peak of the first wave, on 28 March, the Australia-wide total was 469 cases reported in a single day.

Two more people have died of coronavirus in Victoria

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says two men in their 80s died of the coronavirus overnight. It brings the total number of deaths in the state to 29. 109 patients are currently in hospital, 29 in intensive care.

Market implications

Oxford scientists believe they could have breakthrough on Covid-19 vaccine – Telegraph

Today, there have been a number of headlines adding to the week's positive reports from nations around the world making positive headway with trials.

More immediate risks for the currency come with today's data from both Australia jobs and China Gross Domestic Product.