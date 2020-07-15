Oxford scientists believe they could have breakthrough on Covid-19 vaccine – Telegraph

Oxford scientists believe they could have a breakthrough on Covid-19 vaccine, which is reported in the Telegraph today.
Key notes
- The clinical trials have so far been successful, the Telegraph understands.
- Researchers have shown that antibodies produced against sections of a genetic material called spike protein, usually found on the surface of the coronavirus, after infection are able to kill the virus when tested in the laboratory.
- They want the human body to recognise and develop antibodies to the protein that would stop the virus from entering human cells.
- Trials suggest that not only is this happening but also that the body is developing a crucial T-cell response as well, which is deemed crucial in the defence against coronavirus.
When will it be available?
The article states that AstraZeneca is on track to begin rolling out up to two billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine in September if ongoing trials continue to prove successful.
What is the next step?
As the level of coronavirus in the UK subsided, scientists began trialling the drug in hospitals, where it was likely to be more prevalent.
They have also enrolled 5,000 volunteers in Brazil and others in South Africa.
Developers are expected to report their Phase I study results - which would show whether it is safe and whether or not it induces an immune response - within the next fortnight.
Market implications
"Bring it on!", say the bulls.
