USTR vows to keep battling 'significant' foreign trade barriers

Reuters unveiled details of the annual report from the US Trade Representative (USTR) during early Thursday in Asia. The news suggests Washington’s readiness to reduce foreign trade barriers while criticizing China for overburdening the markets.
“The U.S. government on Wednesday vowed to continue battling what it sees as significant trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers, and singled out China as the “world’s leading offender” in creating overcapacities in several sectors,” said the news.
Although the US readiness to engage with the foreign government to resolve the issue could be a diplomatic approach, welcome as well, USTR’s tough stand on China weighs on the market sentiment. The report suggests the USTR’s vow to “work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminum and solar sectors, and could soon affect other industries.”
FX implications
The news gives another point to the China versus the West story and strength the risk-off mood. However, traders are currently more interested in inflation and the coronavirus (COVID-19) news and hence a little immediate reaction could be witnessed from AUD/USD, despite staying dull.
Read: AUD/USD: Sluggish around 0.7600, unimpressed by Biden’s infrastructure plan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off Biden public investment plan announcements
EUR/USD is currently consolidating within a new intra-day 1.1720-1.1760 range, just above Wednesday Asia Pacific session lows just above the 1.1700 level. FX market volumes are thin at the moment, with North American participants having left and most of the Asia Pacific flow yet to arrive.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area
Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.