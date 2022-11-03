- USDTRY prints new record highs around 18.6500 on Thursday.
- Inflation in Türkiye ran at a new 24-year top in October.
- The CBRT is expected to cut rates to single digits later in the month.
The Turkish lira remains on the defensive and lifts USDTRY to new all-time peaks around 18.6500 on Thursday.
USDTRY now shifts the attention to CBRT
USDTRY adds to Wednesday’s gains and rises to the 18.6500 region on the back of the unabated upside bias in the greenback, while another record high in the domestic inflation figures also put the lira under extra pressure.
On the latter, inflation in Türkiye rose to a new 24-year high at 85.51% in the year to October when gauged by the headline CPI and 3.54% from a month earlier. In addition, the Core CPI gained 70.45% YoY and Producer Prices advanced 157.69% vs. October 2021.
Investors’ attention is now expected to shift to the next interest rate decision by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) on November 24, where consensus appears tilted to another (the last one?) rate cut, taking the One-Week Repo Rate to single digits (currently at 10.50%) for the first time since August 2020 (8.25%).
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY extends the upside to new all-time peaks around 18.6500 on Thursday.
So far, price action around the Turkish lira is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in the last three months), real interest rates remain entrenched well in negative territory and the omnipresent political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards a low-interest-rates policy.
In addition, the lira is poised to keep suffering against the backdrop of Ankara’s plans to prioritize growth via transforming the current account deficit into surplus, always following a lower-interest-rate recipe.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Inflation Rate, Producer Prices (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress of the government’s scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.07% at 18.6141 and faces the next hurdle at 18.6503 (all-time high November 3) followed by 19.00 (round level). On the downside, a break below 18.4379 (weekly low November 1) would expose 18.3765 (55-day SMA) and finally 17.8590 (weekly low August 17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rebounds from two-week lows, stays below 0.9800
EURUSD has managed to stage a rebound after having touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9730 earlier in the day. With the dollar preserving its strength following the latest data releases, however, the pair stays in negative territory below 0.9800.
GBPUSD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 on Super Thursday
GBPUSD is trying to stabilize above 1.1200 after having slumped to the 1.1150 area earlier in the day. The BoE raised its policy rate by 75 bps as expected but noted that the peak rate was likely to be lower than 5.2% priced in markets, triggering a Sterling selloff.
Gold recovers toward $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,630 from the multi-week high it touched below $1,620. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraced a large portion of its daily rally after the latest US data, allowing XAUUSD to gather recovery momentum.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax
The Harbour Energy share price has seen mixed fortunes since the shares dropped from the highs seen back in April, after the government’s announcement of a windfall tax on UK profits for oil and gas companies.