- The USD/JPY failed to gain traction despite rising US Treasury yields.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains upward biased, though a pullback toward 136.00 is on the cards.
The USD/JPY fell after testing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 137.88 and dropped below the 137.00 mark in the North American session amid a risk-off impulse. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 136.63, below its opening price by 0.84%, after hitting a high of 137.80.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY remains range-bound, within the boundaries of the 20-day EMA and the 200-day EMA, each at 137.88-135.14, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at bearish territory, aims downward, while the Rate of Change (RoC) is almost flat, signaling that buying pressure has faded.
Short term, the USD/JPY one-hour chart suggests that buyers are taking a respite after hitting 138.17. The major dived towards the confluence of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and the 100-EMA around 136.60, appearing to find support. Nevertheless, if the latter is breached, a fall toward the S1 daily pivot at 135.96 is on the cards. Contrarily, if the USD/JPY rallies toward the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 136.96, a test of the 137.00 figure is likely. Break above will expose the December 13 daily high at 137.97, ahead of the 138.00 mark.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.63
|Today Daily Change
|-1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|137.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.8
|Daily SMA50
|142.71
|Daily SMA100
|141.11
|Daily SMA200
|135.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.18
|Previous Daily Low
|135.23
|Previous Weekly High
|137.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.13
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.76
