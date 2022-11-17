The prospect for extra downside in USDCNH seems to have lost some traction as of late, comment UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang.
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘is likely to trade with an upward bias but is not expected to break 7.0850’. However, USD rose more than expected as it soared to a high of 7.1110. The advance appears to be running ahead but there is room for USD to test 7.1200 first before the risk of a pullback increases. We do not expect a sustained advance above 7.1200. On the downside, a break of 7.0800 (minor support is at 7.0950) would indicate that the current upward pressure has subsided.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (15 Nov, spot at 7.0465), we highlighted that there is room for USD to drop further to 7.0130 but oversold short-term conditions could lead to consolidation first. We added, “only a break of 7.1200 would indicate that USD is not weakening further”. Yesterday, USD rose to a high of 7.1110. Downward momentum has waned and the chance of further USD weakness has diminished. Looking ahead, a break of 7.1200 would indicate that USD has moved into a consolidation phase.”
