- USDCAD prints mild losses on a day but stays on the way to first weekly gain in five.
- US Dollar’s pullback amid sluggish session triggered recovery in oil prices despite looming fears over China’s demand.
- Hawkish Fedspeak keeps buyers hopeful ahead of the second-tier statistics from US, Canada.
USDCAD takes offers to pare the first weekly gain in five around 1.3300 during early Friday morning. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the broad-based US Dollar retreat and a corrective bounce in the prices of Canada’s main export item, namely WTI crude oil.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild losses around 106.40 as cautious optimism surrounding the US Government’s action and the market’s hopes for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move, as per the Reuters poll, weigh on the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
“Biden Administration will ask Supreme Court to allow the student loan debt relief program to resume,” stated CNBC. Elsewhere, the Reuters poll stated that the Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike, but a longer period of US central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook.
Furthermore, downbeat prints of the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and housing numbers for October might have raised doubts about the recent hawkish Fedspeak.
It’s worth noting that St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard mentioned on Thursday that the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy is not yet in a range estimated to be sufficiently restrictive to reduce inflation. On the same line, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said, “With inflation still high but a lot of monetary policy tightening already in the pipeline, it's unclear how high the US central bank will need to raise its policy rate.”
On the other hand, WTI crude oil adds 0.70% intraday to print $82.30 as the price by the press time. Even so, the black gold remains on the back foot around a 1.5-month low while posting the second consecutive weekly loss.
The US Dollar’s latest pullback could be held responsible for the energy benchmark’s rebound even as questions over China’s covid policy test the bulls. Also likely to have favored the WTI prices could be the headlines suggesting the US sanctions on Iran.
With this, the USDCAD pair pleases the intraday bears amid cautious optimism in the market even as the latest rebound in the US Treasury yields tease the weekly gains. While portraying the mood, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields bounced off a six-week low before staying mostly unchanged at 3.77% whereas the S&P 500 Futures prints mild gains at the latest.
Given the lack of major data/events, USDCAD may witness a lackluster day ahead of the US Existing Home Sales and Canadian Industrial Production for October.
Technical analysis
Successful trading beyond 100-DMA, around 1.3250 by the press time, keeps USDCAD buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.331
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3508
|Daily SMA50
|1.354
|Daily SMA100
|1.3246
|Daily SMA200
|1.2991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3401
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD bounces off 50-EMA but recovery needs validation from 0.6730
AUDUSD remains mildly bid around 0.6700 as bears take a breather after a two-day downtrend during Friday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair keeps the late Thursday’s rebound from the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to trim the first weekly loss in five.
EURUSD teases sellers below 1.0400 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde
EURUSD lacks clear direction around 1.0365 during early Friday, after printing the first daily loss in three. The major currency pair trims the weekly gains amid a sluggish session ahead of a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde.
Gold sees an easy path toward $1,750 and $1,745
Gold price is consolidating the recent corrective decline from three-month highs of $1,787, as a tug-of-war between bulls and bears plays out heading into the Thanksgiving week. The path of least resistance appears to the downside for Gold price.
This is why Ethereum traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Markets are entirely in thrall to interest rates
Broader markets are entirely in thrall to interest rates. Air pockets lower were evident in virtually every asset class as US 10-year Treasury yields climbed after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation.