USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Struggles above 17.00 inside monthly falling channel

- USD/ZAR steps back from the three-day top of 17.61.
- U-turn from channel’s support, amid oversold RSI, keeps the buyers hopeful.
- The yearly ascending trend line provides strong support below the channel formation.
USD/ZAR drops to 17.50 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair bounced off the support line of a falling trend channel from April 24 while taking support from the oversold RSI conditions on Thursday. Though, buyers fail to ignore bearish MACD and struggle to keep the reins above 17.00.
As a result, sellers are on the lookout for entries and wait for the clear signals. In doing so, the channel’s lower line, at 17.20, will be backed by an ascending trend line from January 01, 2020, currently around 17.00.
If at all USD/ZAR prices slip below 17.00 on a daily closing basis, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, close to 16.00, will lure the sellers.
Alternatively, the bulls may stay cautious unless the quote crosses the upper line of the said channel, at 18.40 now. However, an intermediate pullback to 17.90 can’t be ruled out.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.5075
|Today Daily Change
|0.1287
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74%
|Today daily open
|17.3788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.2384
|Daily SMA50
|18.2742
|Daily SMA100
|16.697
|Daily SMA200
|15.7221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5361
|Previous Daily Low
|17.3302
|Previous Weekly High
|18.6049
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.5178
|Previous Monthly High
|19.3733
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.7006
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.4089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.6209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.7057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
