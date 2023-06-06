USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand looks set to reclaim 19.00 ahead of South Africa GDP

Share:

USD/ZAR drops to the lowest levels in two weeks during four-day downtrend.

Bears cheer downside break of 100-SMA, previous support line from mid-May.

200-SMA can prod South African Rand buyers amid oversold RSI conditions.

South Africa Gross Domestic Product appears the key data to watch for clear directions.

USD/ZAR bears stay in the driver’s seat for the fourth consecutive day after it refreshed an all-time high in the last week. That said, the South African Rand (ZAR) pair drops to the fresh low in a fortnight while taking offers to 19.21 ahead of the South After Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release, scheduled for publishing at 09:30 AM GMT on Tuesday.

Although the GDP data is less likely to allow the USD/ZAR sellers to keep the reins, technical details are favoring further downside of the quote.

That said, a clear break of the 100-SMA and a three-week-old support-turned-resistance adds strength to the bearish bias about the USD/ZAR pair. The same direct the sellers toward the mid-May low surrounding the 19.00 round figure.

However, the oversold RSI conditions appear to challenge the USD/ZAR bears around the 200-SMA level of 18.94.

Following that, an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to 18.62 at the latest, appears the last defense of the USD/ZAR buyers.

On the flip side, the USD/ZAR recovery needs to cross the previous support line and a one-week-old descending resistance line, respectively near 19.33 and 19.39.

Should the quote manages to remain firmer past 19.39, the 19.40 round figure and the 100-SMA level of around 19.43 may challenge the USD/ZAR bulls.

Overall, USD/ZAR is likely to decline further but the South African GDP has a history of disappointing optimists and the same prods the pair sellers.

USD/ZAR: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected