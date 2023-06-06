USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand looks set to reclaim 19.00 ahead of South Africa GDP

- USD/ZAR drops to the lowest levels in two weeks during four-day downtrend.
- Bears cheer downside break of 100-SMA, previous support line from mid-May.
- 200-SMA can prod South African Rand buyers amid oversold RSI conditions.
- South Africa Gross Domestic Product appears the key data to watch for clear directions.
USD/ZAR bears stay in the driver’s seat for the fourth consecutive day after it refreshed an all-time high in the last week. That said, the South African Rand (ZAR) pair drops to the fresh low in a fortnight while taking offers to 19.21 ahead of the South After Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release, scheduled for publishing at 09:30 AM GMT on Tuesday.
Although the GDP data is less likely to allow the USD/ZAR sellers to keep the reins, technical details are favoring further downside of the quote.
That said, a clear break of the 100-SMA and a three-week-old support-turned-resistance adds strength to the bearish bias about the USD/ZAR pair. The same direct the sellers toward the mid-May low surrounding the 19.00 round figure.
However, the oversold RSI conditions appear to challenge the USD/ZAR bears around the 200-SMA level of 18.94.
Following that, an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to 18.62 at the latest, appears the last defense of the USD/ZAR buyers.
On the flip side, the USD/ZAR recovery needs to cross the previous support line and a one-week-old descending resistance line, respectively near 19.33 and 19.39.
Should the quote manages to remain firmer past 19.39, the 19.40 round figure and the 100-SMA level of around 19.43 may challenge the USD/ZAR bulls.
Overall, USD/ZAR is likely to decline further but the South African GDP has a history of disappointing optimists and the same prods the pair sellers.
USD/ZAR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.2328
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0299
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|19.2627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.3449
|Daily SMA50
|18.6583
|Daily SMA100
|18.2886
|Daily SMA200
|17.9075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.5676
|Previous Daily Low
|19.2211
|Previous Weekly High
|19.9217
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.4038
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8684
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.1703
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.4352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.1333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.0039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.7867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.4799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.8264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
