USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Hesitates to justify rising wedge confirmation below 17.50

- USD/ZAR keeps the pullback moves from Friday’s top of 17.51.
- A verified bearish formation, sustained trading below 200-bar SMA favor the bears.
- Buyers need a successful break above 50% Fibonacci retracement for fresh entries.
USD/ZAR drop to 17.30, down 0.30% on a day during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently confirmed a rising wedge bearish formation. However, the sellers seem to catch a breather around three-day low off-late.
The pair’s trading below 200-bar SMA offers extra strength to the sellers’ fraternity, in addition to the downbeat chart pattern.
As a result, June 04 high around 17.08 can act as immediate support for the pair ahead of the 17.00 round-figure. Though, the pair’s further weakness may dwindle around 16.75/70, if not then the odds of refreshing the monthly low near 16.30 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance and 200-bar SMA together offers a near-term important upside barrier around 17.55. Also restricting the quote’s immediate rise will be 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s fall from May 04 to June 10, at 17.65.
Should there be a clear rise past-17.65, the buyers might not hesitate to aim for the 18.00 threshold.
USD/ZAR hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2967
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0327
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|17.3294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1387
|Daily SMA50
|17.9627
|Daily SMA100
|17.1651
|Daily SMA200
|15.9132
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.4844
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|17.5104
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.8922
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.3936
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.2226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.5912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.698
