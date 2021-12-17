USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Corrective pullback remains elusive around $16.00

- USD/ZAR struggles to extend the bounce off monthly support line, stays below 100-SMA.
- Steady RSI hints at further downside towards 200-SMA.
- Fortnight-long resistance line, yearly top also challenge buyers.
USD/ZAR consolidates recent losses around $16.00, up 0.26% intraday ahead of Friday’s European session.
The South African currency (ZAR) pair dropped below an ascending support line from mid-November the previous day before bouncing off $15.84.
The recovery moves, however, remain below the 100-SMA amid steady RSI conditions, which in turn suggests another attempt to break the stated support line near $15.87.
Following that, the 200-SMA level of $15.70 will be important as a clear downside break of the same will direct USD/ZAR sellers towards the early November peaks near $15.50.
Meanwhile, recovery moves past 100-SMA level of $16.00 will be tested by $16.15 and an ascending resistance line from December 03, near $16.25.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 2021 peak, marked in November, around $16.36, a break of which will direct USD/ZAR bulls towards $1,700 and then to September 2020 peak close to $17.40.
USD/ZAR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0411
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|15.9249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15.9562
|Daily SMA50
|15.4155
|Daily SMA100
|15.065
|Daily SMA200
|14.6899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.0498
|Previous Daily Low
|15.898
|Previous Weekly High
|16.1001
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.6685
|Previous Monthly High
|16.3684
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.8632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15.956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.9918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.8654
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.8058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15.7136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.0171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.1094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.1689
