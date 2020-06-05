USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Clings to 100-day SMA between key trendlines

- USD/ZAR registers multiple bounces off 100-day SMA but stays below the support-turned-resistance trend line.
- An ascending trend line from January 01, 2020, offers additional support.
- The upside break of the immediate resistance line can aim for late-March low.
USD/ZAR takes rounds to 16.91 amid the Asian session on Friday. The pair’s recent moves have been confined between the 100-day SMA and a support-turned-resistance line stretched from April 30.
Even so, the bearish MACD signals increase the odds of the pair’s further downside past-100-day SMA. As a result, traders are looking towards the yearly support line, at 16.69 now, as a target past-16.89 immediate support.
If at all the USD/ZAR prices stay weak below 16.6, 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, near 16.62, could challenge the sellers.
On the upside, the pair’s break of the support-turned-resistance line, currently around 17.05, could escalate the pair’s recovery moves towards the late-March lows near 17.20. However, the May 29 top near 17.67 might restrict the pair’s further advances.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9138
|Today Daily Change
|48 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|16.909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.8207
|Daily SMA50
|18.2406
|Daily SMA100
|16.8691
|Daily SMA200
|15.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.0782
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8342
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7327
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.2921
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.8027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2908
