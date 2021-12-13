USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Bullish bias remains intact above $15.90

- USD/ZAR stays mildly bid, keeps upside break of 200-HMA, short-term key resistance.
- Firmer RSI line suggests continuation of recovery moves.
- Fibonacci retracement signals intermediate stops before the multi-month high flashed in November.
USD/ZAR pokes intraday high around $15.97, up 0.08% on a day heading into Monday’s European session.
The South African currency (ZAR) pair crossed a fortnight-old descending trend line, as well as the 200-HMA, the previous day but failed to cross the $16.10 hurdle of late.
Even so, the quote remains firmer past the stated key moving average and previous resistance line, around $15.90 by the press time. Given the steady RSI line favoring the latest rebound, the USD/ZAR can portray another attempt to cross the key Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) levels of November 26 to December 08 declines.
Among them, the 50% and 61.8% Fibo. levels surrounding $16.00 and $16.10 are crucial before the quote can challenge November’s high of $16.36.
In a case where USD/ZAR bulls keep reins past $16.36, the mid-October peak close to $16.70 can offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to $17.00.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $15.90 support convergence will direct USD/ZAR bears towards the monthly low of $15.66.
However, the pair’s declines past $15.66 will be challenged by March 2021 tops near $15.58.
USD/ZAR: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|15.9736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15.8502
|Daily SMA50
|15.3338
|Daily SMA100
|15.0137
|Daily SMA200
|14.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.0912
|Previous Daily Low
|15.8696
|Previous Weekly High
|16.1001
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.6685
|Previous Monthly High
|16.3684
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.8632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.0066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.9543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.7565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.0867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.1998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.3083
