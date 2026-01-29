USD/ZAR: Downtrend persists with targets ahead – Societe Generale
Societe Generale's report highlights the ongoing downtrend in USD/ZAR, noting a break below recent consolidation levels. The report suggests that the pair could drift towards projections near 15.25 and the lower limit of a multi-month descending channel at 15.00/14.70.
USD/ZAR downtrend continues
"The decline is a bit stretched however clear signals of a meaningful rebound have yet to emerge."
"The pair is likely to drift towards next projections near 15.25 and the lower limit of a multi‑month descending channel at 15.00/14.70."
"If a short‑term bounce develops, the 50‑DMA around 16.58/16.70 is expected to act as an important resistance."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.