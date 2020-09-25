Analysts at MUFG Bank, argue financial markets could be troubled by a poor performance by US candidate Biden at next week’s first presidential debate. They see the yen as the potential biggest gainer in a risk-off environment.
Key Quotes:
“The US dollar has advanced versus all G10 currencies this week as concerns grow over the outlook for economic activity. The advance this week will be the third week out of four and the 1.45% gain as we write will be the largest weekly advance for DXY since the first week of April when volatility was still very high following the onset of the COVID crisis. The S&P 500 is now down close to 10% from the record high on 2nd September driven in part from still elevated COVID infection rates, signs of a slowing in US economic activity, and still there being no agreed deal for additional fiscal stimulus. The approaching US election could well also be now playing a role in reduced appetite for risk and election risks are set to escalate further from here. With the election 5 weeks away from next Tuesday, the difference in USD/JPY 1mth and 2mth implied volatility is at a record in data going back to 1996 – see below.”
“The expectations of a considerable jump in FX volatility are understandable. Indeed, it is more understandable in USD/JPY specifically – elevated uncertainty post the election under a scenario of no definitive winner will likely see JPY outperform notably.”
“The first TV debate next week is important. Biden has averaged between a 6-8pt lead over Trump nationally and is currently about 2.0pts better off than Clinton in 2016 in key battleground states. A poor performance by Biden next week could undermine the dollar versus core G10 currencies, especially versus JPY.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD loses 1.2700 as the dollar keeps rallying
GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling.
XAU/USD hangs near 2-month lows, bears await a break below 100-DMA
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of 100-day SMA support, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday.
Breaking: The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. IRS considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page: At any time during 2020, did you sell, receive, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.