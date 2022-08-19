“We currently forecast USD/TRY to hit 20.00 by Q1 2023 – an 8% increase. But we are leaning toward a broader upgrade of our USD forecasts which would open up the probability of that level being hit sooner.”

“The TRY will continue to weaken going forward. Coupled with the huge and increasingly negative real yield, Turkey’s current account deficit is widening. Moody’s expects the budget deficit to worsen also, to around 4.5% of GDP with the FX deposit-protection scheme becoming increasingly expensive. That is estimated to cost 2.2% of GDP, a cost that will increase as USD/TRY rises.”

“The limited degree of USD/TRY fallout in part reflects the fact that the statement from the MPC suggested this could be more of a one-off’. The timing probably also reflects the fact that more recently long-term yields in Europe and the US have declined by between 50-60 bps. That said it might not take long to see bigger moves higher in USD/TRY if long-term yields elsewhere creep further higher.”

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) MPC delivered a surprise 100 bps rate cut taking the official policy rate to 13.00% which has led to only a relatively modest weakness of TRY with USD/TRY advancing by around 0.5% on Thursday. Economists at MUFG forecast the USD/TRY pair at 20 by the first quarter of 2023.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.