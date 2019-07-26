USD/TRY testing multi-day lows near 5.6500

- USD/TRY extends the downside to the 5.6500 region.
- The CBRT cut the One-Week Repo Rate to 19.75% on Thursday.
- President R.T.Erdogan said further cuts remain on the table.
The Turkish Lira continues to appreciate vs. the greenback in the second half of the week and is now dragging USD/TRY to fresh 4-day lows in the 5.65 region.
USD/TRY offered post-CBRT
TRY stays firm despite the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) reduced the key One-Week Repo Rate by 425 bps at its meeting yesterday, taking it to 19.75% from 24.0%. The central bank noted that economic activity kept improving in tandem with the better outlook from exports and tourism revenues.
The Lira maintained the firm fashion today after President Erdogan advocated for further rate cuts in the near term future, always sustained by his conviction that lower rates will bring lower inflation (?).
In the meantime, the demand for TRY and other EM FX looks underpinned by prospects of rate cuts by the Fed next week and despite the rally in the greenback stays unabated for the time being.
In the calendar, and other than the CBRT event, Turkey Capacity Utilization ticked lower to 76.2% during July and Manufacturing Confidence dropped to 98.3 during the same period (from 10.2). Earlier in the week, Consumer Confidence eased to 56.5 for the current month.
Later today, advanced US Q2 GDP figures will keep the attention on the buck ahead of next week’s critical FOMC meeting.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.45% at 5.6539 and faces the next support at 5.5971 (low Jul.19) followed by 5.5741 (monthly low Jul.4) and then 5.5619 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, a surpass of 5.7727 (high Jul.25) would expose 5.7849 (monthly high Jul.8) and finally 5.8138 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00
Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July. US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter. USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to over one-week lows.
Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride
Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders.