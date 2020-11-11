USD/TRY stays offered and recedes to the 8.00 area

- Lira gains drag USD/TRY to as low as the 8.00 area.
- Banking regulator lifts restrictions to access lira funding.
- All the attention is now on the CBRT and potential rate hikes.
The Turkish lira extends its renewed upside momentum and forces USD/TRY to recede to the 8.02 zone, where some decent support emerged so far.
USD/TRY now looks to the CBRT
USD/TRY fades Tuesday’s gains and resumes the downside as the Turkish currency manages to keep the buying bias well and sound for yet another session so far this week.
The sudden upside momentum in the lira comes after Erdogan replaced the Governor of the Turkish central bank (CBRT) on Saturday and Treasury and Finance Minister B.Albayrak stepped down on Sunday, all giving the impression that Turkey might finally embark on the much needed changes to restore credibility in both the country and the currency.
Wednesday’s better tone in the lira emerges after the banking regulator moved towards a normalization of market conditions. That said, foreign investors will now have access to lira funding via higher amount of currency swaps and derivative deals between local banks and its overseas counterparts.
In the meantime, all the looks are now upon next week’s CBRT meeting, where consensus sees an interest rate hike more likely. To be considered as serious and credible, such move by the CBRT should be of at least 500 bps.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 1.52% at 8.0337 and a drop below 7.9876 (low Nov.9) would expose 7.8020 (55-day SMA) and finally 7.7787 (low Oct.22). on the flip side, the next hurdle is located at 8.5777 (all-time high Nov.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases is weighing.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.