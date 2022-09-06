- USD/TRY adds to Monday’s gains and revisits 18.22.
- The stronger dollar puts the pair under upside pressure.
- The CBRT will decide on interest rates on September 22.
The persistent bid bias around the greenback pushes USD/TRY back to the 18.22 region on Tuesday.
USD/TRY up on USD-buying, looks to CBRT
USD/TRY extends the auspicious start of the week and once again trades at shouting distance from the all-time highs around 18.25 on Tuesday. The upbeat tone in the greenback continues to put the risk complex and the EM FX space under persistent pressure, always sustained by firm prospects of Fed’s tightening.
The lira, on the other hand, depreciated further after inflation figures in Türkiye ran at the hottest pace since September 1998 in August, at just above 80.0% YoY.
However, positive news for the lira came after the Türkiye’s Medium Term Program (MTP) now expects consumer prices to decline in the next years until levels below the 10.0% mark by 2025.
The MTP also expects the economy to expand 5% next year and 5.5% in 2024 and 2025. It is worth noting that Türkiye’s economy expanded the most in the G-20 in Q2, only after Saudi Arabia.
Türkiye’s finmin N.Nebati commented on the program and highlighted that policies aim at ensuring high-value added production, a continuing improvement in the current account, productivity and higher exports.
Now that inflation figures are out, investors' attention is expected to gyrate to the next monetary policy meeting by the Turkish central bank (CBRT).
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY flirted with all-time highs around 18.25 last Friday, keeping the uptrend well in place and entering the ninth consecutive month in the positive territory.
In the meantime, price action around the Turkish lira is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July), real interest rates remain entrenched well in negative territory and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent.
In addition, there seems to be no other immediate option to attract foreign currency other than via tourism revenue, in a context where official figures for the country’s FX reserves remain surrounded by increasing skepticism.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress of the government’s scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.09% at 18.2235 and faces the immediate target at 18.2574 (2022 high September 2) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.7586 (monthly low August 9) would pave the way for 17.6435 (55-day SMA) and finally 17.1903 (weekly low July 15).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.