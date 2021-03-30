USD/TRY recaptures 8.20 amid Turkish central bank latest shake-up, overbought conditions

- USD/TRY extends towards multi-month highs above 8.20.
- US rates rise, Turkish central bank shake-up once again offer support.
- RSI stays in the overbought zone on the 1D chart, a pullback likely?
USD/TRY is extending its three-day winning streak into Tuesday, with the latest leg higher supported by a fresh shake-up in the Turkish central bank, which exacerbated the pain in the lira.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the Deputy Governor of the central bank, less than two weeks after he dismissed the CBRT Chief.
The central bank upheaval left investors fretting over its implications on the financial markets. The latest action only implies that Turkey may return to unorthodox economic policies, including imposing capital controls to protect its currency.
On the USD-side of the equation, the US dollar index holds onto the recent gains on rising Treasury yields, as investors remain hopeful amid vaccine progress ahead of Wednesday’s President Joe Biden’s $3+ trillion infrastructure stimulus roll out.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot remains at risk of a pullback, given that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades within the overbought conditions.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Should the reversal occur a test of the 8.00 level could be on the cards. Meanwhile to the upside, the spot can retest the multi-month highs at 8.4836.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1750 amid rising yields
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1750 amid surging US Treasury yields. Rising inflation expectations and vaccine progress boost US rates, underpinning the dollar. Growing coronavirus concerns keep the euro pressured. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.