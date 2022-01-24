USD/TRY Price Analysis: Hovers inside fortnight-old triangle around $13.50

- USD/TRY prints mild gains to pare two-week losses.
- 100/200-SMA confluence offers strong resistance inside immediate triangle.
- Steady RSI hints at further grinding below the key SMAs.
USD/TRY begins the trading week on a positive note around $13.48, up 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair remains inside a two-week-long symmetrical triangle amid steady RSI.
It should be noted, however, that sustained trading below the 100 and 200 SMA confluence, near $13.55, keeps USD/TRY sellers hopeful.
Should the quote rise past $13.55, the odds of its run-up to cross the stated triangle’s resistance line, near $13.60 by the press time, can’t be ruled out.
Following that, the monthly high around $13.95 and the $14.00 threshold will lure the pair buyers.
On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the triangle’s support line, around $13.30 at the latest.
Even if the USD/TRY bears manage to conquer the $13.30 support, the $13.00 threshold will challenge the downside before highlighting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 24 to January 03 upside, near $12.40.
USD/TRY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears take control in a risk-off start to the week
EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session for the week as risk-off continues on the back of Friday's bearish close on Wall Street. Asian markets are lower on Monday with the Fed expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart
GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart. The weekly W-formation is compelling as risk-off takes hold in the open. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit.
Gold is firm in a risk-off market setting
Gold is firm within a risk-off environment with Asian share markets slipping on Monday while investors note that the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
Bitcoin bears eye catastrophic crash as BTC sellers target $29,000 next
Bitcoin price action has continued to weaken as BTC has dropped below a crucial level of support. The prevailing chart pattern projects another 16% drop for the leading cryptocurrency. The bulls may find it difficult to reverse the period of underperformance as many obstacles may emerge.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.