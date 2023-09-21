USD/TRY Price Analysis: Holds ground above 27.00, aligns to a support at 38.2% Fibo

- USD/TRY trades above 27.00 due to the Fed’s hawkish stance regarding the interest rate trajectory.
- Momentum indicators suggest that bullish sentiment prevails in the market.
- The pair could find the key resistance around the monthly high at 27.75.
USD/TRY holds ground above the 27.00 psychological level aligned to the immediate support level of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 26.82 during the European session on Thursday.
A firm break below the latter could exert pressure on the USD/TRY pair to navigate the region around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 26.38, followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 26.24 aligned to the 26.00 psychological level.
The US Dollar (USD) is receiving upward support against the Turkish Lira (TRY) as a result of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance regarding the trajectory of interest rates. This is attributed to the robust economic growth and inflationary pressures in the United States (US).
On the upside, the USD/TRY pair could face a challenge around the monthly high at 27.75, followed by August’s high at 27.88 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above the centerline and the signal line. This configuration suggests that the momentum in the underlying asset's price is relatively strong.
However, the momentum in the pair indicates that bullish sentiment prevails in the market as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level.
USD/TRY: Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, stays below 1.2300
GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after dropping to a fresh multi-month low below 1.2250 on the Bank of England's dovish surprise. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red, however, the USD holds its ground and doesn't allow the pair to recover above 1.2300.
EUR/USD holds near 1.0650 following mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0650 in the American session on Thursday. Mixed comments from European Central Bank policymakers on the rate outlook and the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold trades in red near $1,920 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,920 area in the American session on Thursday. Fuelled by the Fed's hawkish revisions to the dot plot, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rally to a fresh multi-year high near 4.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago.
Fed Dot Plot puts more pressure on DJIA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has pulled back 0.51% so far this week, losing most of the ground after the Federal Reserve press conference on Wednesday. The US central bank once again paused interest rates but raised the specter of another hike before next year.