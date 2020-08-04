USD/TRY: Lira to remain under downward pressure – MUFG

During July, the Turkish lira weakened against the US dollar from 6.8523 to 6.9608. Risks remain skewed to the downside for the lira due to a worsening current account balance and rates cut by the CBoT. Therefore, economists at MUFG Bank expect a higher USD/TRY pair for the rest of the year.
Key quotes
“While the COVID demand shock has helped to improve current account balances in many emerging market economies, it has not been the case in Turkey. The current account deficit has widened sharply in recent months to its highest level since the 1H 2018 in the run up to the currency crisis in the summer of that year.”
“The CBoT’s decision to aggressively cut rates leaves the lira vulnerable as well. It has driven the real policy rate deeper into negative territory as inflation is holding up better than expected to the negative demand shock. The annual rate of headline and core inflation both accelerated to 12.6% and 11.6% respectively in June. It prompted the CBoT to revise higher their year-end inflation forecast for this year to 8.9%. It further reduces the likelihood of more rate cuts.”
“If the lira continues to weaken, it will begin to increase pressure on the CBoT to reverse rate cuts. In these circumstances, we expect the lira to continue weakening in the year ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.