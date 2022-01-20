USD/TRY: Lira remains on the defensive around 13.50 ahead of CBRT rate decision

- USD/TRY remains stuck around 13.50, eyes a range breakout CBRT decision.
- CBRT is seen keeping rates on hold at 14%, halting its easing cycle.
- USD/TRY’s path of least resistance appears to the upside, graphically.
USD/TRY is maintaining its prison range around 13.50 so far this week, awaiting a clear directional impetus from the Turkish central bank’s (CBRT) monetary policy decision.
The central bank is due to announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT later on Thursday, with markets expecting the CBRT to hold steady on its key policy rate at 14% in January.
The policy announcement comes a day after Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan called on the citizens and companies to convert their foreign currency savings into Turkish lira. The Turkish authorities continue to unveil new measures, in a desperate move to support the beleaguered lira.
The domestic currency lost roughly 45% of its value in 2021, having hit a record low of 18.36 in December. At the time of writing, the pair is trading a better bid at 13.51, with the upside seen as the path of least resistance, as per the daily chart.
USD/TRY: Technical outlook
Looking at USD/TRY’s technical chart, the pair is trading listlessly, well above the slightly bullish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 13.07. Just below the latter, the ascending 50-DMA aligns, making the 13.00 round level strong support.
If the CBRT decision cheers the lira bulls, then the spot can decisively break the abovementioned support, opening flooring for a test of the upward-sloping 100-DMA at 11.00.
On the upside, if the CBRT’s status-quo fails to offer any conciliation to the local currency, then the pair could break higher for a retest of the 14.00 level.
Acceptance above the latter is critical to resume the recovery from near 10.50 levels.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding steady above the midline, suggesting that the upside bias appears more compelling.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday that the annual CPI in the euro area was 5% in December, matching the market expectation and the flash estimate. Investors await ECB's December Meeting Accounts and mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 as US dollar tracks yields higher
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as firmer Treasury yields fuel a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Looming UK political and Brexit uncertainties limit the pair's upside. Hotter inflation in Britain keeps the BOE rate hike expectations intact.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Dogecoin price eyes 30% gains as DOGE bulls put an end to retracement
DOGE price has seen three major uptrends face blockade around the same hurdle. The most recent rally failed to breach this barrier, leading to a steep correction.
CBRT Preview: USD/TRY poised to run at the slightest sign Premium
The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, January 20. The CBRT is expected to remain on hold after slashing rates 500 bps.