- USD/TRY prints new 2022 highs north of 16.00 on Tuesday.
- Turkey 10y bond yields rose to the boundaries of 25.00%.
- The CBRT is expected to leave the policy rate unchanged.
Further weakness in the Turkish currency lifts USD/TRY to new YTD highs past the 16.00 barrier on Tuesday.
USD/TRY weaker ahead of CBRT
USD/TRY advances for the third session in a row and finally manages to leave behind the 16.00 hurdle on Tuesday despite the persistent offered stance in the greenback.
The lira, in the meantime, continues to suffer the omnipresent geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Ukraine and its associated energy crisis, while rising speculation of a global slowdown seems to have already started to weigh on the currency.
In addition, inflation concerns appear unabated and were particularly exacerbated after the monthly survey by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) on Monday now sees inflation around 58% by year end.
Investors’ attention, in the meantime, slowly shifts to the CBRT’s event on Thursday and whether the bank will finally start hiking rates to tame the rampant inflation.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY keeps the upside bias well and sound and trades beyond the 16.00 yardstick for the first time since late December 2021.
So far, price action in the Turkish currency is expected to gyrate around the performance of energy prices, the broad risk appetite trends, the Fed’s rate path and the developments from the war in Ukraine.
Extra risks facing TRY also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating, real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent.
Key events in Turkey this week: Economic Confidence Index, CBRT Interest Rate Decision (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Upcoming Presidential/Parliamentary elections.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.80% at 16.0484 and is expected to meet the next hurdle at 16.1533 (2022 high May 24) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other and, a breach of 14.6836 (monthly low May 4) would expose 14.5458 (monthly low April 12) and finally 14.5136 (weekly low March 29).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
SNAP craters 31% after announcing revenue slowdown
The view from Snap headquarters in sunny Santa Monica is that the macroeconomy is making firms less excited about add spending.