USD/TRY closing in to 6.00 as US-Turkey tensions escalate

- USD/TRY climbs further and surpasses the 5.9300.
- US-Turkey effervescence on S-400 keeps swelling.
- Turkey Current Account deficit came in at $1.33 billion in April.
The Turkish Lira is extending its move lower so far this week and is lifting USD/TRY to fresh tops beyond the 5.9300 handle.
USD/TRY now targets 6.00 on US sanctions fears
The pair has been gathering renewed steam following Tuesday’s lows in the 5.7500 neighbourhood, clinching fresh 2-week peaks beyond 5.9300 the figure earlier today and always on the back of rising US-Turkey tensions.
In fact, frictions between the US and Turkey remain well on the rise after Erdogan’s government could be assessing counter measures in case the White House imposes sanctions against the country following the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.
In the Turkish calendar, the Current Account deficit widened to $1.33 billion during April, while June’s End Year CPI Forecast is coming up next. In the US docket, Retail Sales will be in the limelight as well as the U-Mich sentiment gauge followed by Industrial and Manufacturing Production figures.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira keeps depreciating so far this week, opening at the same time a potential test of the psychological 6.00 handle if the selling impulse accelerates. As usual, trade effervescence should remain as key driver in the EM FX space, while frictions between the AKP and its main opposition party in the run up to the municipal elections in Istanbul also emerging as another source for Lira volatility. In the very near term, investors are closely following the developments from the US-Turkey effervescence and probable US sanctions against the country over the purchase of the S-400 missile defence system. On another direction, the independence and credibility of the CBRT should remain under the microscope in response to the omnipresent conflict between the government and the bank’s authorities.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is up 0.48% at 5.8957 and faces the immediate hurdle at 5.9326 (high Jun.14) followed by 5.9893 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2019 rally) and finally 6.1516 (high May 23). On the downside, a breach of 5.8069 (10-day SMA) would open the door to 5.6560 (low Jun.5) and then 5.6232 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.