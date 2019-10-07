USD/TRY advances to 5.76 on geopolitical jitters

- USD/TRY recedes from earlier peaks near 5.76.
- The pair climbs and records new 4-week highs.
- Geopolitics focused on a potential Turkish incursion to Syria.
The Lira is sharply lower vs. its American peer at the beginning of the week, lifting USD/TRY to fresh multi-week highs in levels just shy of 5.7600.
USD/TRY focused on geopolitics, data
After three consecutive daily pullbacks, the pair appears to have regained some upside pressure in tandem with the renewed offered tone hitting the Lira at the beginning of the week.
TRY is giving away part of the recent gains and it is now motivating spot to return to the upper end of the multi week sideline theme prevailing since early September.
In fact, the Lira gained some ground in past sessions after inflation figures tracked by the CPI showed another downtick in consumer prices in September, somewhat bolstering the better tone among consumers.
However, the probable (imminent?) Turkish military incursion in Northern Syria has added some selling pressure to TRY today and is expected to keep bolstering the up move in the pair.
What to look for around TRY
The Turkish Lira has been trading within a consolidative mood vs. the US Dollar since early September. The lower bound of the range, where sits the 200-day SMA around 5.62, remains unbroken however. TRY has digested very well the two consecutive (massive) interest rate cuts by the CBRT since President R.T.Erdogan appointed M.Uysal as Governor, although investors remain sceptical of further strength in the currency in light of a still debatable ability of the country to embark on a more sustainable growth path (Erdogan set a target of 5% GDP growth in 2020) and to implement the much needed structural reforms, which remain crucial to bring in more stability to the currency and sustainability to domestic fundamentals. On the broader view, TRY looks supported by the ‘hunt for yield’, positive headlines from the US-China trade developments and prospects of extra interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 1.05% at 5.7442 and a surpass of 5.7913 (high Sep.11) would aim for 5.8476 (50% Fibo of the May-August drop) and then 6.0027 (monthly high Aug.26). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 5.6748 (55-day SMA) followed by 5.6358 (200-day SMA) and finally 5.5344 (low Aug.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.