USD/TRY: A sustained break in below 8.00 seems unlikely – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse stick to the view that USD/TRY will move to levels above its all-time high (8.58) in 2Q 2021. At the same time, they think the price action in USD/TRY will remain directionless in the short run amid possible FX market intervention by the central bank.
The risk to USD/TRY still seems to us skewed towards the upside
“A move in USD/TRY to levels above the all-time high of 8.58 is highly likely to materialize during the course of the current quarter. This view is based on expectations of an increase in depreciation pressure on the lira from the financial account side, via cross-border outflows from TRY-assets and possible dollar-buying by locals as markets question the monetary policy outlook, and at a time when the current account deficit remains relatively large.
“The central bank seems set to smooth USD/TRY upside via intervention in the FX market. Erdogan’s green light for such intervention and the fact that state-owned banks’ foreign exchange position is substantially higher now than it was in early August suggest that dollar demand from the financial account of the balance of payments will be met with central-bank-orchestrated FX sales for now. This should keep TRY weakness in check, but also leave USD/TRY subject to intraday volatility.
“In the case that USD/TRY does manages to break above all-time high of 8.58 in the short run we expect resistance at rounded levels, such as 8.70 and 8.80.”
“We think that a sustained break in USD/TRY below 8.00 is not on the cards, even if the central bank stays on hold at its meeting next week (6 May).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.