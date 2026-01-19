TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland deal – Commerzbank

USD: Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland deal – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

President Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on European countries over Greenland underscores the persistent uncertainty around US trade policy, reigniting concerns of a broader US–EU dispute. While the dollar has held up so far, a large US current account deficit leaves the currency vulnerable to significant weakness if capital inflows slow amid escalating trade tensions, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.

EU faces renewed trade tensions with US

"US President Trump has now threatened to raise tariffs on European countries that sent soldiers to Greenland if no agreement has been reached by June on the purchase of Greenland by the US. This not only threatens to reignite the trade dispute between the US and the EU, but also shows once again that there is simply no certainty regarding tariffs under this US administration. In other words: Anyone who thought that the tariff issue could be shelved after the conclusion of all the trade 'deals' is being proven wrong."

"The only 'ray of hope' for the US dollar is that Trump continues to resort to tariffs as his 'weapon of choice' and that their economic consequences have so far been limited. This is certainly due to the fact that the effective tariff increase was lower than expected. However, the fortunate coincidence of the AI investment boom also played a role. This experience could benefit the dollar. It may even be that the market is betting that the European economy will suffer more from an escalation of the trade conflict, which would be negative for the euro."

"We must not forget that the US has a massive current account deficit that has to be financed by capital imports. If investors see the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency at risk and fear a significant devaluation of the US currency as a result, these capital imports could dry up. In the worst case, there could even be an outflow of capital. The US economy would be forced to correct its current account balance, which would be accompanied by further significant dollar weakness."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD picked up a bid on Monday, pushing up toward the 1.1650 area in response to fresh weakness around the US Dollar, all following President Trump threats to escalate tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liquidity is likely to be thin.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging slightly above 1.3400 on Monday. The Btitish Pound benefits from a weaker Greenback, as markets react to President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold attracts strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after US President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped support the precious metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers