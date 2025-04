"Investors continue to shun the USD—and are cool on USD-denominated assets—while trade tensions persist. The worry persists that the USD will weaken further either as an indirect consequence of trade policy which reduces global imbalances (and reduces demand for US assets as a consequence) or more directly as a result of policy choices. Short-term patterns suggest the DXY may have peaked yesterday around 100.25; broader signals imply the index remains prone to more losses on a sustained push under 99."

"China responded to calls from the US to start trade talks by saying it is open to discussion if President Trump shows respect. US/Japan trade talks start today and the president will be in attendance. China reported stronger than expected Q1 GDP (5.4% Y/Y) earlier. Industrial production and retail sales figures were also above expectations. The data may reflect a bump in activity ahead of tariffs which will are all but certain to dampen activity significantly in the months ahead. Market sentiment remains fragile amid the barrage of tariff and trade-related news."

The USD is trading defensively this morning again, while US Treasurys are weaker (and underperforming) and US equity futures are softer. Global stocks are lower after the US government said it would require Nvidia to obtain a license to export one of its chips to China. The US government also launched a probe into the need for tariffs on critical minerals, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.