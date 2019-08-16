USD to weaken over the medium-term – Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs analysts offer an outlook on the Fed’s interest rate policy and the US dollar over the coming months, in the latest overnight note.

Key Quotes:

“Expect another 50bp of rate cuts.

Not looking for as deep cuts from the FOMC as the market is expecting.

Expect the USD to weaken over the medium-term.

But downside will likely be limited in near term - modest move higher against Asian Emerging Market (EM) currencies and the EUR.

USD still seen as a 'haven' - will limit downside.

Path ahead depends on the relative growth and policy outlook -- and we should get clearer signs on both in the next month or two.”