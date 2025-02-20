"FX markets will also be digesting some overnight comments from President Trump that the US could sign a new trade deal with China. That saw USD/CNH come off a little in Asia, but we doubt it is enough to prompt a big re-rating of the Rest of the World currencies just yet. Assuming that there is no big spike in the US weekly jobless claims data today, we think DXY can find support under 107."

"At the same time, the Fed released a from Vice Chair Philip Jefferson. He noted that those from the entire income spectrum had been enjoying the benefits of wealth effects and seemed to suggest that US household balance sheets were in relatively healthy shape."

"When it comes to the US Dollar (USD), we largely see it staying supported. Even though short-dated US yields fell 2bp on last night's release of the January FOMC minutes, the release did not look particularly dovish. The clear message was that the Fed needed to see additional evidence or progress before cutting rates again."

