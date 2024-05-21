USD/THB finds momentum as bears fail to breach the 100-day SMA

- The USD/THB pair advanced nicely in Tuesday's session, standing at 36.36 with a rally of 0.80%.
- The USD is holding its ground due to the measured remarks from Fed officials.
- Wednesday's FOMC minutes, May's S&P PMIs, and April's Durable Goods Orders from the US are next in line in the economic calendar.
The USD/THB gathered significant traction on Tuesday and rallied by 0.80% as bears exhausted after failing to conquer the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 36.05. Despite April's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reflecting stronger-than-expected inflation numbers, the USD is holding its ground as the Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to ask for patience for the rate cuts.
Given the cautious stance from the Fed officials and the wait-and-see approach perceived by the markets, any immediate movement other than technical swings for the USD/THB pair seems unlikely as it remains at a steady pace. Further insights regarding the health of the US economy could be gained from releasing US's May's S&P PMIs on Thursday and April's Durable Goods Orders on Friday which could trigger movements on the pair.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the May meeting, will be released on Wednesday and may also trigger volatility. As for now, markets continue to discount higher odds of the easing starting in September.
USD/THB technical analysis
Examining the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a minor strengthening trend for the USD/THB pair, moving away from the oversold conditions noted on Monday. The RSI has gained ground but is yet to escape the negative trend zone.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, appended to this analysis, sketches a decreasing negative momentum, signaled by the decrease in red bars. Sellers currently dominate the market. Yet, the decrease in negative momentum could hint at a potential shift in balance.
USD/THB daily chart
The broader outlook reveals critical insights into the USD/THB's position relative to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The pair's steadfast defense of the 10, and 200-day SMAs reveals that the overall trend remains bullish. However, the loss of the 20-day SMA suggests a slightly negative short-term trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.6660 after another uneventful session
The AUD/USD pair remained away from investors’ radar and holds on to familiar levels in the 0.6660 region. Australian calendar has nothing to offer on Wednesday, but the RBNZ monetary policy decision may spur action.
EUR/USD lacks directional strength, hovers around 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair extended its consolidative phase for the second consecutive day as financial markets missed a clear catalyst. Attention flips to the FOMC Meeting Minutes scheduled for mid-Wednesday.
Gold steadies around $2,420 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold gained traction and climbed to $2,430 area in the American session, turning positive on the day. The pullback in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD stage a rebound following the sharp retreat seen from the all-time high set at the weekly opening at $2,450.
Ethereum could see new all-time high following Fidelity and Grayscale updates on ETF application
Ethereum (ETH) continued its rally on Tuesday following filings on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website showing Fidelity and Grayscale filed an amended S-1 registration and initial 19b-4, respectively, for their spot ETH ETF products.
UK: Due in large part to the base effect, CPI is forecast down to 2.1% from 3.2%
Another handful of Fed speakers. As we saw yesterday, the latest stance is “not yet.” In the UK, tomorrow we get CPI. Due in large part to the base effect, CPI is forecast down to 2.1% from 3.2% and core, to 3.6% from 5.2%.