"There is a case for the FX market to start responding more actively to tariff-related headlines. The defiant approach seen in the past few weeks may start to weaken with just over a week until the 1 August deadline. While we still like the chances of a USD rebound from here thanks to hawkish Fed repricing, negative developments on the tariff front could adversely impact the DXY."

"The US data calendar is quite light. Yesterday’s leading index for June declined by 0.3% in line with expectations, and today we’ll see two manufacturing indicators from the Philadelphia and Richmond Fed. The market impact should be limited."

"The recent strength in EUR/USD since the weekend appears less driven by rate differentials and more by lower yields signalling a defensive reallocation in response to growing concerns over a no-trade-deal outcome ahead of the 1 August deadline. The dollar’s weakness suggests its safe-haven status has not been restored, with markets maintaining a preference for European currencies in the context of tariff-related uncertainty."

The dollar began the week under pressure, despite the absence of a clear catalyst. Long-dated Treasury yields, which have once again regained a positive correlation with the dollar, continued to decline, but not at a faster pace than EU bond yields, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

