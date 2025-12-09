USD struggles below 200-DMA – BBH
The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure as Treasury yields ease and US equity futures tread water, with today’s ADP and October JOLTS reports providing a crucial read on labor demand ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting, BBH FX analysts report.
ADP jobs data and JOLTS report in focus
"USD is holding below its 200-day moving average, 10-year Treasury yields eased back a little after testing the top-end of its 3.95%-4.20% range in place since September, and US equity futures are treading water."
"The US ADP weekly employment preliminary estimate is due today . The last weekly report from November 25 showed that for the four weeks ending November 8 private employers shed an average of -13.5k jobs a week while the November ADP jobs print was -32k."
"The US October JOLTS report will be a bigger job check ahead of Fed showtime. Further declines in the hiring rate, quit rate and vacancy-to-unemployed ratio would add to signs of worsening labor demand. If so, the Fed funds futures curve will likely adjust lower against USD."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.