USD struggles below 200-DMA – BBH

The US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure as Treasury yields ease and US equity futures tread water, with today’s ADP and October JOLTS reports providing a crucial read on labor demand ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting, BBH FX analysts report.

ADP jobs data and JOLTS report in focus

"USD is holding below its 200-day moving average, 10-year Treasury yields eased back a little after testing the top-end of its 3.95%-4.20% range in place since September, and US equity futures are treading water."

"The US ADP weekly employment preliminary estimate is due today . The last weekly report from November 25 showed that for the four weeks ending November 8 private employers shed an average of -13.5k jobs a week while the November ADP jobs print was -32k."

"The US October JOLTS report will be a bigger job check ahead of Fed showtime. Further declines in the hiring rate, quit rate and vacancy-to-unemployed ratio would add to signs of worsening labor demand. If so, the Fed funds futures curve will likely adjust lower against USD."