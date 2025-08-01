Tariff deadline day came in like a wrecking ball for global risk sentiment and gave more legs to the US Dollar (USD) rebound to further challenge consensus positions, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
Deadline day tariff increases prompt equity drop
"Broadly, the 10% baseline tariff remains but a 15% rate applies to many countries and others will face much stiffer levies—39% for Switzerland and 35% on some Canadian exports. There is an asterisk against these rates as they come into force August 7th which gives countries another week to reach an 11th hour deal. The average US tariff was just under 13% prior to these latest developments and will rise a little from that point as a result. Tariffs will slow consumption and lift prices in the US but a likely decline in trade will slow the global economy."
"Markets have had a lot to digest over month-end. The Fed held rates, as expected, and gave little away on the outlook for policy through September. Dovish dissent from two governors was not unexpected, but is unusual and may herald a deeper split among policymakers ahead. US economic data reflected higher than expected (core PCE) prices and some signs that despite stronger than expected headline Q2 GDP data, underlying demand is slowing (weakest real final sales since late 2022 at +1.2% SAAR)."
"The outlook may get a little murkier today with the NFP expected to rise 105K, below recent trend gains and getting dangerously close to the 100k increase in employment needed to keep pace with population growth (and avoid upward pressure on the unemployment rate). Soft data may rekindle September Fed easing bets and weigh on the dollar somewhat but, as it stands, July is in the book with a solid overall gain in the DXY—one that is strong enough on the charts to suggest that the dollar’s broader correction from its very weak H1 performance can extend a bit more. Trade deals eased some of the USD’s risk premium but fundamental challenges (fiscal, monetary policy) remain significant and that should limit the dollar’s powers of recovery ahead."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds slightly above 1.1400 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD stays in a tight daily range slightly above 1.1400 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound ahead of US employment data. In the Eurozone, annual HICP inflation remained unchanged at 2% in July.
GBP/USD hits fresh three-month lows near 1.3150, awaits US data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, hitting fresh three-month lows near 1.3150 in European trading on Friday. The Pound Sterling tumbles against the US Dollar amid rising expectations of a Bank of England rate cut next week, while the Fed sticks to its patient stance on policy. All eyes are now on the US NFP and ISM PMI data.
Gold price remains confined in a range as traders keenly await the crucial US NFP report
Gold price extends its directionless price move through the first half of the European session on Friday as traders keenly await the release of the US monthly jobs report before positioning for a firm intraday trajectory. In the meantime, a combination of diverging factors fails to assist the commodity to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from a one-month low.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to slow further in July, highlighting tepid demand for workers
A pretty wild week is coming to an end with the release of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July, which will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Market analysts anticipated that the US added 110,000 new job positions in July, below the 147,000 gained in June.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.