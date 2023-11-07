Friday’s Commitments of Traders Report highlighted that speculative, real money (institutional) and leveraged (hedge fund) accounts retain a significant net short CAD position. The net short is close to recent extremes and not far off the peak CAD-bearishness seen in the spring (just prior to the snap higher in the CAD). CAD shorts are prone to a squeeze if the USD continues to slide.

USD/CAD developed a bearish key reversal week through last Friday; after reaching a new cycle high just shy of 1.39, the USD closed out Friday near 1.3655, just below the prior week’s low. Such a strong, bearish reversal signal at such a key point on the chart is hard to ignore. It might not portend to a significant decline in the USD (although it could) but it does strongly suggest the period of sustained USD gains seen in recent weeks is over.

The odds of some further CAD gains (USD weakness) in the next few weeks look decent. And the ceiling on spot around 1.39 which had been under pressure again in recent weeks looks a lot firmer now.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.