TRENDING:
ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP falls to two-month low amid geopolitical tensions, BoE support

  • EUR/GBP trades lower at the start of the week, hitting a more-than-two-month low.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia weigh on sentiment around the Euro.
  • The Pound Sterling remains supported by the Bank of England’s cautious approach to monetary easing.
EUR/GBP falls to two-month low amid geopolitical tensions, BoE support
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8690 on Monday at the time of writing, down 0.20% on the day, hitting its lowest level in more than two months. The cross loses ground as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe intensify, while the Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to find support.

The Euro (EUR) comes under increased pressure as uncertainty surrounding the Russia–Ukraine conflict escalates. Moscow claims its territory has been targeted by repeated drone attacks, while Kyiv says it aims to disrupt Russian military and energy infrastructure. This escalation revives concerns over Europe’s energy security, as the Eurozone was heavily dependent on Russian Oil and natural Gas imports in the past. Against this backdrop, investors adopt a more cautious stance toward the single currency.

The Pound Sterling, by contrast, benefits from relatively supportive expectations regarding monetary policy in the United Kingdom (UK). The Bank of England (BoE) has indicated that monetary policy will follow a gradual downward path after cutting its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% at its December meeting. Markets expect at least one further rate cut in the first half of the year, while anticipating that the pace of easing will remain measured.

Investors believe this cautious approach is justified by still-elevated inflation in the United Kingdom. Although headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.2% in November from a peak of 3.8% in September, it remains well above the 2% target, encouraging the British central bank to proceed carefully.

On the Eurozone side, the Euro could find some support from the wait-and-see stance of the European Central Bank (ECB). The institution kept interest rates unchanged in December and signaled that they are likely to remain on hold for an extended period. ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that heightened uncertainty makes it difficult to provide clear forward guidance on future policy decisions, contributing to limited visibility for the Euro against the Pound Sterling.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.26%0.04%-0.03%0.28%0.20%0.18%0.41%
EUR-0.26%-0.22%-0.29%0.01%-0.07%-0.08%0.14%
GBP-0.04%0.22%-0.08%0.23%0.15%0.14%0.36%
JPY0.03%0.29%0.08%0.31%0.23%0.21%0.44%
CAD-0.28%-0.01%-0.23%-0.31%-0.08%-0.09%0.13%
AUD-0.20%0.07%-0.15%-0.23%0.08%-0.01%0.20%
NZD-0.18%0.08%-0.14%-0.21%0.09%0.01%0.22%
CHF-0.41%-0.14%-0.36%-0.44%-0.13%-0.20%-0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair weakens amidst resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar, following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. EU Sentix data and geopolitics remain in focus. 

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD is keeping its offered tone intact below 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar amid the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Traders now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading impetus. 

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold builds on its intraday move higher beyond the $4,400 mark and climbs to a four-day high during the early European session amid the global flight to safety. Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index on Monday. The index is a trusted measure of the health of the United States manufacturing sector, closely followed by market players.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers