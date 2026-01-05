TRENDING:
ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD slips back below 1.18 – ING

EUR/USD slips back below 1.18 – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

After briefly trading above 1.1800 in late December, EUR/USD is under renewed pressure, with scope for a move toward 1.1640–1.1600 if support at 1.1680 gives way. Near-term risks are shaped by geopolitical developments and US data, while euro support may emerge later in the year as German fiscal stimulus gains traction, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Dutch pension reform in focus for EUR Rates

"Having very briefly traded above 1.1800 in late December, EUR/USD is back under pressure again. Depending on events in Venezuela over the next few days, EUR/USD could come lower still. Below 1.1680, we are looking at 1.1640 and possibly 1.1600 too. There is also the release of the US ISM manufacturing data to consider today, which may have an impact."

"Perhaps the hottest topic for European asset markets this week is the Dutch pension reform and whether local pension funds will start paying longer-dated EUR swap rates as they shift from a defined benefit to a defined contribution system. The 10-30 year EUR swap curve steepened a lot in the second half of last year in anticipation of these moves. The question is whether this activity is enough to move the shorter-dated swap rates higher as well – perhaps providing the euro with some support."

"We suspect the first quarter might be a consolidative one for EUR/USD. The best chance of it moving higher may come from the second quarter onwards as German fiscal stimulus starts to take effect."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair weakens amidst resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar, following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. EU Sentix data and geopolitics remain in focus. 

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD is keeping its offered tone intact below 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar amid the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Traders now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading impetus. 

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold builds on its intraday move higher beyond the $4,400 mark and climbs to a four-day high during the early European session amid the global flight to safety. Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index on Monday. The index is a trusted measure of the health of the United States manufacturing sector, closely followed by market players.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers