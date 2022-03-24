  • USD/RUB consolidates recent losses around weekly low, remains below the key support trend line.
  • Bearish MACD, trend line break directs bears towards 50-DMA.
  • 21-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level restrict recovery moves.

USD/RUB consolidates weekly losses around 98.25, up 1.55% intraday during Thursday’s Asian session.

The Russian ruble pair dropped to the lowest in one week after breaking an ascending trend line from mid-February.

As the trend line breakdown joins bearish MACD signals, the USD/RUB prices are likely to fade the latest corrective pullback.

Hence, the 50-DMA surrounding 91.40 and the 90.00 threshold gain the seller’s attention ahead of the last monthly bottom near 75.00.

Alternatively, further recovery needs to cross the previous support line, close to 102.15 at the latest, to convince buyers.

Even so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-march upside, around 105.00, will precede the 21-DMA figures close to 111.25 to challenge the USD/RUB bulls.

USD/RUB: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 98.25
Today Daily Change 1.5000
Today Daily Change % 1.55%
Today daily open 96.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 111.8751
Daily SMA50 90.9471
Daily SMA100 82.3806
Daily SMA200 77.6403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107
Previous Daily Low 96.75
Previous Weekly High 133.005
Previous Weekly Low 95.9999
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.6655
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.0845
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.9167
Daily Pivot Point S3 83.0833
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.5833
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.4167
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.8333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

