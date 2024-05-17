USD/NOK with light losses on quiet Friday, cautious Fed supports the USD

- USD/NOK saw mild losses on Friday’s session, around 10.66.
- Despite mixed reactions to softening economic data, the Dollar remains steady due to a cautious stance from Fed officials.
- The Fed recognized progress but that it needs further data to start cutting.
The USD/NOK stands mildly down on Friday with the Greenback holding its ground thanks to the cautious tone of the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. They mention that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures have yet to meet the Fed's desired targets which makes the market attach to their bets of the easing starting in September.
Fed officials, including Raphael Bostic, Loretta Mester, and Thomas Barkin, have adopted a cautious stance in light of recent US economic data. Despite softening figures, the US Dollar has remained resilient, reflecting confidence in the existing monetary policy. The difficulty appears in the inflation trajectory, with Bostic and Mester both emphasizing the necessity of awaiting further data before deciding on potential rate adjustments. Barkin's remarks echo this cautious mindset, noting that the current CPI does not reflect the Fed’s target for inflation, suggesting possible adjustments in the near future.
USD/NOK technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the USD/NOK pair is in negative territory, marking an overall bearish momentum. There is a gradual descent, indicating a continuous sell-off with no immediate signs of reversal. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram produces flat red bars, suggesting a stable negative momentum supplementing further support to the prevailing downward pressure.
USD/NOK daily chart
When considering the Simple Moving Average (SMA) analysis, the pair can be seen between the 200 and 100-day SMAs which reflects a negative outlook in the overall trend. On the short-term, the outlook also favors the bears as the pair stands below the 20-day SMA.
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|10.6942
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.9133
|Daily SMA50
|10.8101
|Daily SMA100
|10.6417
|Daily SMA200
|10.7096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.7331
|Previous Daily Low
|10.6045
|Previous Weekly High
|10.9612
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.6571
|Previous Monthly High
|11.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.6537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.6214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.5487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.4929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.8059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.8786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
