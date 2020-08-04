The Malaysian ringgit is expected to appreciate to the 4.15 area vs. the greenback at the beginning of the next year, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“USD/MYR grinded lower across July from 4.29 to 4.25, reflecting a broad USD decline and also encouraging signs that activity is picking up locally.”
“Bank Negara Malaysia delivered another 25 bps rate cut in July, bringing the benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1.75% to provide additional policy stimulus to accelerate the pace of economic recovery.”
“With the worst of Malaysia’s economic woes probably over in the 2Q, the steady pace of recovery of its economy and the MYR is likely to solidify in the coming quarters. We update our USD/MYR forecasts to 4.20 in 3Q20, 4.18 in 4Q20, and 4.15 in 1Q21 and 2Q21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.