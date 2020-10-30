USD/MYR: Extra losses remain in the pipeline – UOB

According to UOB Group’s Quarterly Global Outlook, the Malaysian ringgit could gather extra buying interest in the medium-term horizon.

Key Quotes

“We expect the MYR to continue its modest gains alongside stable crude oil prices above USD 40 / bbl over the next few quarters.”

“Our USD/MYR point forecasts are 4.12 for 4Q20, and 4.08 for 1Q21, and 4.05 for both 2Q and 3Q21.”