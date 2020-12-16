USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Recovery capped by 20.25, consolidation continues

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers strength versus the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN back under 20-day moving average and below 20.00.

The USD/MXN dropped sharply on Tuesday, and the Mexican peso is holding fir to those gains. The pair dropped after being unable to break 20.25 and tumbled to the 19.80 area from where it rebounded.

Ahead of the FOMC decision, USD/MNX holds a modest bullish bias. It needs to rise back above 20.00 to gain more momentum. The critical resistance on the upside is now seen at 20.25. A daily close would suggest more gains ahead.

The main trend continues to be to the downside in USD/MXN. Recent signs about exhaustion on the move lower have diminished but not disappeared. Strong barriers are seen at 19.70 and then at 19.45/50. If the last one is reached over the next sessions, it could trigger a rebound.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.9538
Today Daily Change 0.0397
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 19.9141
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0247
Daily SMA50 20.5917
Daily SMA100 21.2477
Daily SMA200 22.2035
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.2638
Previous Daily Low 19.8937
Previous Weekly High 20.1945
Previous Weekly Low 19.7
Previous Monthly High 21.9797
Previous Monthly Low 19.9377
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.0351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.1224
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.784
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6538
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.4139
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.154
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.3939
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.5241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.

Read more

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures