Gold slips below $5,000 as US Dollar rebounds in thin trade

Gold price dives nearly 1% on a thin liquidity trading session on Monday as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day, while China’s new year celebration will keep the markets closed for over a week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,992 after reaching a daily high of $5,054.

XAU/USD retreats on holiday-thinned liquidity as firmer Dollar offsets rising Fed cut expectations

Market sentiment remains positive, fueled by growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates at least twice this year. Factors like last week’s solid Nonfarm Payrolls report in the US and benign inflation data prompted investors to price in 60 basis points of easing towards the year’s end.

The Greenback's comeback is pushing Bullion prices lower. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.22% above the 97.00 threshold.

On Friday, US Treasury yields plummeted sharply as investors seemed confident of lower rates in the US. The US 10-year Treasury note yield plunged five basis points, to 4.05%, after reaching a high of 4.125%.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee was hawkish, saying that he is still seeing pretty high services inflation, and added that he hopes we’ve seen the peak impact of tariffs.

Goolsbee commented that rates can still go down, but he needs to see progress on inflation.

Money markets anticipated that the Federal Reserve will keep rates steady at the March 18 meeting, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

Source: Prime Market Terminal

IRGC increases tensions in the Middle East

Aside from this, Russia and Ukraine will hold talks in Geneva on February 17. The Kremlin said that the territory is one of the main issues to be discussed.

The Financial Times reported that Iran launched naval drills as tensions with the US rise. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards exercises in the Strait of Hormuz come a day before talks between Tehran and Washington begin.

US economic calendar for February 16 — 20

The US economic calendar will be packed this week, featuring Durable Goods Orders, housing data, remarks from Federal Reserve officials, and the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes.

Later, attention will shift to Initial Jobless Claims, the second estimate of fourth-quarter 2025 GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold tumbles below $5,000 eyes on crucial $4,900

The technical picture shows that Gold buyers are losing momentum after three consecutive sessions of lower highs than the February 11 peak of $5,119, a signal that sellers are defending the $5,100 level, driving prices lower.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also depicts that bulls are surrendering, and if XAU/USD finishes Monday’s session below $5,000, it could pave the way for lower prices.

The first key support would be the 20-day EMA ahead of $4,900. Once surpassed, the next floor would be $4,800 ahead of the 50-day EMA at $4,634 as the next demand zone.

Conversely, if Gold finishes above $5,000, the first resistance would be $5,050, followed by the February 11 high of $5,119.

Gold Daily Chart