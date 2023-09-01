- USD/MXN trades at 17.1222, up by 0.56%, recovering from a daily low of 16.9699.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls for August meet expectations, but the Unemployment Rate rise spurred an initial drop in USD/MXN.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI shows signs of improvement, helping the USD recover.
The American Dollar (USD) recovered some ground against the Mexican Peso (MXN), gaining earlier in the session, diving to a daily low of 16.9699. Still, recent economic data from the United States (US) and high US yields weighed on the emerging market currency, which trims its gains to 12.09% in the year. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.1222, edges high by 0.56%.
MXN trims yearly gains as US bond yields and economic data from the US weigh on the emerging market currency
Before Wall Street opened, the US Department of Labor revealed the US economy added 187K jobs to the economy, the same number as July, which could have been positive for the Greenback but wasn’t. The Unemployment Rate ticked up by 0.3% from 3.5% to 3.8%, approaching the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) target of 4.1% throughout 2023.
Initially, the USD/MXN dropped like a stone from daily highs of around 17.2000, below the 17.0000 figure, as investors weighed that Jerome Powell and Co would not continue to tighten monetary policy. However, traders booked profits ahead of additional market-moving data.
After the employment report, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for August showed signs of improvement, rising to 47.6 from 46.4 in July, yet remained in contractionary territory. Most of the subcomponents rose, except for new orders, which remained depressed, but factory inventories remaining at lower levels could spur a jump in orders in the near term.
The markets reacted oppositely, following the business activity report, even though traders pared additional rate hikes by the Fed, and as of today, expect the first rate cut by May 2024, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool. The USD/MXN reversed its course and climbed towards 17.1500 but failed to gain traction to lift the exchange rates to new weekly highs above 17.2012.
On the Mexican front, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided to cut its hedging program and reported over $5.65 billion in remittances in July, edging near the monthly record of $5.70 billion hit last May. Also, the August S&P Global Manufacturing PMI report came at 51.2 vs. 53.2 in July, portraying slight weakness in the sector.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/MXN has broken to the upside, set to register its most significant weekly gain of more than 2.40%. Buyers are eyeing a break of a downslope resistance trendline drawn from April 2023 highs of 18.4010, which, once cleared, could put the May 17 swing low of 17.4038 as crucial resistance. A breach of the latter would put a challenge of the 18.0000 figure into the table.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.101
|Today Daily Change
|0.0575
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|17.0435
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9812
|Daily SMA50
|16.9738
|Daily SMA100
|17.314
|Daily SMA200
|18.076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.115
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7087
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.5494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3621
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.6092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
